George Zimmerman Writes Lengthy Tirade Against NBC

“Truth suffered” when NBC deliberately edited 911 tapes to make George Zimmerman sound like a racist murderer, he claims in a new blog post.Zimmerman announced in October plans to sue the broadcasting giant for allegedly editing a 911 tape to make it appear the former neighbourhood watchman targeted 17-year-old Trayvon Martin solely because the teen was black.



And now Zimmerman has taken to his website TheRealGeorgeZimmerman.com to explain his attack on NBC.

In his rant, Zimmerman said he in no way targeted Martin, as evidenced by the fact that he was completely open with Sanford, Fla., investigators in the shooting’s aftermath.

However, he claims the media was determined to make him look like a racist, and that NBC took that mission too far with its editing of the 911 call.

From Zimmerman’s website:

What happened that night was a tragedy: a tragedy that NBC exploited, creating an opportunity for profit. I am holding NBC accountable for its actions. If NBC had not spread lies and falsifications about me, this lawsuit would not exist. This lawsuit is a product of NBC’s intentional distortion of facts. I do not know, because of my situation, how I will be able to provide for my wife and myself in the future, and so I expect NBC to be held responsible. The unjustified public persecution of me because of NBC’s actions is wrong. It shouldn’t have happened to me, and it shouldn’t happen to anyone.

NBC apologized for the editing back in April after the segment ran.

