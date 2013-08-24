REPORT: George Zimmerman Goes On Private Gun Factory Tour

George Zimmerman reportedly took a private tour Thursday of the Kel-Tec gun factory in Cocoa, Fla. — the same company that made the gun he used to kill Trayvon Martin. Zimmerman was allegedly there asking about one of its shotguns,

TMZ reports.

The media latched onto Zimmerman, 29, during his second-degree murder trial for shooting and killing Florida teen Trayvon Martin. The jury acquitted him of all charges.

The owner’s son took Zimmerman on a tour of the assembly plant at Kel-Tec, TMZ reported. Zimmerman was reportedly asking about the legality of purchasing a Kel-Tec KSG — a pump-action tactical shotgun with an unusually large capacity. It “holds an impressive 12 rounds of 12 gauge 3″ rounds in total (6 per tube),” according to the product description. It’s also as “compact as legally possible” — and at 6.9 llbs. empty and 8.5 fully loaded, lighter than an M16.

Interestingly enough, right on Kel-Tech’s FAQs page, it addresses whether customers can tour the factory or test guns there. They can’t.

“No. Kel-Tec does not offer tours and does not allow customers to shoot at the factory range,” the site read. “Special arrangements can sometimes be made for Military, Law enforcement, or Educational purposes only.”

Zimmerman belongs to neither a police department, nor a branch of the military.

Also, Kel-Tec happens to manufacture the PF-9, the gun Zimmerman used to kill Trayvon Martin.

Kel-Tec is currently experiencing an “unusually high call volume.” We’ll update the story if we get in touch with the facility.

