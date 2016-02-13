Men's Wearhouse founder releases study saying women are more likely to sleep with men who wear tuxes

Men’s Wearhouse ex-CEO George Zimmer has released a study saying young women are more likely to sleep with men who wear tuxedos.

The study was conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of Generation Tux, Zimmer’s new tuxedo rental company.

Among the study’s “key takeaways” are findings such as “half of millennial women, ages 18-34, say that a tuxedo is the sexiest thing a man can wear.”

The study also notes that “millennial women age 18-34 are more than twice as likely to sleep with their date if he’s wearing a tuxedo compared to women age 35+.” BuzzFeed News’ Sapna Maheshwari first brought our attention to the study.

Men’s Wearhouse fired Zimmer two years ago, citing disagreements about compensation and Zimmer’s alleged efforts to take the company private. He launched Generation Tux in 2014.

“There’s nothing quite like a suit or tuxedo to enhance your evening, and with Generation Tux, we’ve got men covered,” Zimmer said in a release. “Having outfitted hundreds of thousands of men, I have always believed that women love a well-dressed man, and these survey results confirm what I’ve seen throughout my four-decade retail career. I’d like to think that tuxedos make us better people… at least for a night.”

