George Will Took A Shot At Paul Krugman Today After Krugman Called Paul Ryan's Budget A 'Fake Document'

One of the biggest frustrations conservatives have with Paul Krugman is his alleged lack of regard for anyone who disagrees with him.



That ticked off George Will today on ABC’s Sunday show The Week, after Krugman slammed the phoniness of the Paul Ryan budget.

POLITICO:

After Krugman called House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan’s budget a “fake document” and the columnist said he was “amazed that people haven’t gotten that,” Will unsheathed his verbal sword and went at Krugman.

“I have yet to encounter someone who disagrees with you who you don’t think is a knave, or corrupt, or a corrupt knave,” Will said, borrowing a phrase founding father Alexander Hamilton used to rail against those unwilling to respect the good faith of their political opponents.

“No, I’ve got some people,” Krugman said, suggesting that some conservatives are indeed intellectually honest.

Watch the video here, starting around the 6:30 mark.

