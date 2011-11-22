GEORGE WILL: Ron Paul Could Easily Run As A Third-Party Candidate

From yesterday’s ‘This Week’, here’s George Will on the possible future of Ron Paul:



I want to stay with Ron Paul for just a second. You said look out for him in six weeks, seven weeks. Look for him in eight months. He’s not running for Congress again. He could be a third-party candidate. He has dedicated people in place. If he got 4 per cent of the vote, there are a whole number of states with electoral votes he can tip over with those.

Translation: Mitt Romney’s worst nightmare.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.