GEORGE WILL: The Opposition To Gay Marriage Is Dying, 'Quite Literally'

Photo: ABC Screenshot

Conservative columnist George Will made a bold call on the future of same-sex marriage in the United States Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” saying that people opposing gay marriage were “dying, quite literally.” Will was weighing the options that the Supreme Court — which will be hearing cases challenging the defence of Marriage Act and California’s Proposition 8 in the spring — would have when interpreting the cases.



On one hand, the Court could see that the movement was making gains at the ballot box and that it shouldn’t make a decision and alter that momentum. Or the Court could go a different route:

On the other hand they could say it’s now safe to look at this, because there is something like an emerging consensus. Quite literally, the opposition to gay marriage is dying. It’s old people.

Here’s the video, via Mediaite:







