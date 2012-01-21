A Wine Cooler That George Washington Gave Alexander Hamilton For A Housewarming Gift Just Sold At Auction

Photo: Christie’s

A Sheffield-plated wine cooler that George Washington gave to Alexander Hamilton in 1789 sold for $782,500 at Christie’s New York today.There’s room for four bottles in the bombé oval, with two lion’s-mask and pendant ring handles, each side with an engraved inscription.



The story behind the wine cooler goes that Washington ordered it in 1789 for the president’s house and upon his retirement gave it to Hamilton. The cooler has stayed in the Hamilton family, until present day. Currently Helen Bowdoin Spaulding owns the piece. She is the daughter of Hamilton’s great-great-great-grandson.

The piece was expected to sell for between $400,000 and $600,000.

