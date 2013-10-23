George Washington University Reportedly Misrepresented 'Need-Blind' Admissions Policy For Years

A great report this week from George Washington University’s student newspaper The Hatchet reveals how the school was misrepresenting its admissions policy for years.

Although the school had claimed to be “need-blind” — not factoring in finances to any admissions decision — some students were actually moved from “accepted” to “waitlisted” due to their stated financial need, the Hatchet reports. Due to this process, wealthier students who were slated for the waitlist recieved acceptances in their place.

According to the student newspaper, this policy affects “up to 10 per cent of GW’s roughly 22,000 applicants each year.”

“Admissions representatives do not consider financial need during the first round of reading applications. But before applicants are notified, the University examines its financial aid budget and decides which students it can actually afford to admit,” according to the Hatchet.

Over the past few years, GW has repeatedly publicly confirmed their commitment to need-blind admissions, both in interviews with administrators and on its website.

This isn’t the first piece of bad PR the university has seen recently. U.S. News & World Report removed GW from its list of the best universities after it was revealed the admissions office was reporting false data.

Additionally, the school was the subject of a viral Facebook page this summer that documented the poor housing conditions in GW dorms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.