A Top Law School's Email Gaffe Reveals Just How Bad Things Look For Its Grads

A soup kitchen in 1936

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

George Washington University’s law school got some bad press this summer when its dean made noises about reducing a stipend for unemployed graduates.The school’s “Pathways to Practice” program gives a $15-an-hour stipend to grads who get volunteer positions with non-profits, according to a blog run by law professor Paul Campos.



It’s probably safe to assume GW law grads are working for free, after paying a $45,000 annual tuition, because they can’t find paying work.

And thanks to an email gaffe yesterday, reported by Campos, we know exactly how many students are on a “pathway” to practice instead of having a salaried position.

GW graduates who enrolled in the program got an email reminding them to turn in their time sheets – but whoever sent it failed to BCC them, an unnamed source told Campos.

So those grads saw exactly how many of their peers were also stuck with a unpaid gig: 114, or 21 per cent of its graduating class.

20-one per cent is a pretty high unemployment rate – especially considering the national unemployment rate is at 8.1 per cent.

For his part, George Washington Law School dean Paul Schiff Berman told Business Insider the failure to BCC the names was probably a mistake.

He wasn’t sure of the precise number of participants in the “Pathways” program but said he wouldn’t be surprised if more than 100 law grads were taking part.

George Washington Law is ranked number 20 on U.S. News and receives the second-most applications.

Correction: A previously published version of this article reported the number of students in the “Pathways” program as 121, not 114. The error has been corrected.

