In Less Than 2 Months George W. Bush's Memoir Has Sold Almost As Many Copies As Bill Clinton's Has In 6 Years

The Daily Mail reports that George W. Bush has sold 2 million copies of his memoir Decision Points since its publication in early November. In the six years since its publication, Bill Clinton has sold 2.2 million copies of his.

What’s unusual here is not the number of copies Clinton has sold — political memoirs are the sort of thing one reads juicy excerpts of in the newspaper the week of publication and then gives or receives at Christmas time — but that Bush’s has sold so many, in such a short period of time, in hardcover.

Broadly speaking, one could maybe chalk the sales up to the fact the country is still very much immersed in the after-effects of the Bush presidency. Clinton published his memoir four years after leaving office, Bush’s came out just over a year-and-a-half later.

There’s also the fascination of the unexamined life. Bush was not a man known for his introspection, and one supposes many readers came to this memoir in the hopes that he might shine a light on how he came to his decisions during his presidency and how he feels about it now. Either way, far more compelling than Monica Lewinsky.

Even so, George W. Bush saves the book publishing industry is probably not a headline one expected to come across when Bush left office.

