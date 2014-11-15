GEORGE W. BUSH: This Is Why I Refuse To Criticise Obama

AP/Charles Dharapak President Barack Obama stands with former president George W. Bush at the dedication of the George W. Bush presidential library.

Former President George W. Bush has a simple explanation for why he almost never criticises his successor: He feels it undermines the office of the presidency.

In an interview that aired Thursday night on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Bush insisted he would not attack President Barack Obama even though he continues to have strong opinions about national politics.

“I don’t think it’s good for the country to have a former president undermine a current president. I think it’s bad for the presidency for that matter,” Bush said, according to video posted by Mediaite.

Bush, who is currently promoting a book about his father, “41: A Portrait of My Father,” also said he had no interest in generating headlines for himself after serving in the country’s highest office for eight years.

“Secondly, I really have had all the fame I want,” he added. “I really don’t long for publicity. And the truth the matter is in order for me to generate publicity, … I’d have to either attack the Republican Party, which I don’t want to do, or attack the president, which I don’t want to do. And so I’m perfectly content to be out of the limelight.”

Though Bush has avoided criticising the Obama administration, the same can’t be said for his former vice president, Dick Cheney, who has repeatedly skewered Obama. Among other things, Cheney called Obama the “worst president of my lifetime.”

