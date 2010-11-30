George W. Bush Visits Facebook Today

Photo: AP
Facebook PR vet Brandee Barker just tweeted:”Former President George W. Bush will be at Facebook today discussing his book. Any questions you want me to ask?”
We’d like to know what the ex-President thinks about WikiLeaks exposiing all those State Department cables.
You?
(You can give Brandee ideas by sending a tweet to @FacebookBrandee.)
