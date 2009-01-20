George W. Bush To Find Out Net Worth Wednesday

George W. Bush has no idea how much the economic downturn has affected his net worth because all of his stocks and bonds are in a blind trust. But he’ll find out what (and how much) he owns on Wednesday, he told Larry King (according to Cindy Adams’s column in today’s New York Post.) Might want to have a doctor on hand when he checks his portfolio.



Fortunately, he probably won’t be as shocked by his brand new house in Dallas, even though he said he’s never seen that either. There are plenty of pictures of that on the Internets, Mr. President.

