George W. Bush Cancels Speech After Discovering He Might Be Sharing The Stage With Julian Assange

George W. Bush has pulled out of a Denver event tomorrow because he refuses to be on the same stage as Julian Assange.

Apparently Julian Assange was invited to the same conference.

According to spokesman David Sherzer, the former president doesn’t want to share the stage with someone who has “wilfully and repeatedly done great harm to the interests of the United States.”

Probably he also doesn’t want to share the stage with someone who might get up and call him a war criminal to his face. Think Stephen Colbert at the WHCD but not funny.

However, Sherzer did not comment on the fact that Assange would most likely not be present in Denver, given that he’s currently fighting extradition to Sweden from his safe spot in England.

Also, there’s the tricky fact that the Justice Dept. is trying to prosecute Assange.

It’s impossible to know if Bush actually believed Assange would be present, or if he offended by the proposition, on principle, of the WikiLeaks founder being there.

Maybe he just didn’t want to talk.

