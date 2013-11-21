Here's George W. Bush Showing Off Some New Paintings To Jay Leno

President George W. Bush was on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno on Tuesday, where he admitted to the host that he is a “painter.”

“You may not think I am a painter. I think I’m a painter,” Bush said.

Over the past year, one of the most surprising things that has come out about the former president is that he loves to paint. Before the dedication of his presidential library earlier this year, he said that it has “changed [his] life.”

Bush showed off a few on Tuesday night, including a portrait he painted of Leno:

Here’s one he painted of his late dog, Barney:

And here’s one he painted of his cat, Bob, who wandered onto the Bush family’s Texas ranch and then was taken in by the family. Bush said he named the cat Bob so he could remember how to spell it when he got older.

And here’s a clip of his appearance on the show:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.