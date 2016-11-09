George W. Bush does not vote for Donald Trump

George W. Bush. Photo: Jim Watson/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Former Republican President George W. Bush did not cast a ballot for Republican nominee Donald Trump on Election Day, instead opting to leave the option blank and vote for downballot Republicans.

A spokesperson for the Bush family confirmed Bush’s vote to Business Insider, adding that Bush’s wife, former first lady Laura Bush, also did not vote for Trump.

Bush’s father, former President George H.W. Bush, reportedly told a crowd that he would be voting for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton earlier this cycle, and Bush’s brother Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor who attempted a bid at the presidency in 2016, has not endorsed Trump.

Bush joined prominent Republicans such as Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, two 2016 presidential candidates, in not voting for Trump.

