George W Bush: 'Never Paint Your Wife Or Your Mother'

WASHINGTON (AP) — George W. Bush doesn’t readily offer political opinions, but when it comes to portraits, he has some broad-brush advice:

“Never paint your wife or your mother.”

Bush’s new book about his father includes a portrait he painted of his dad, the 41st president.Bush tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that “I think it’s nice,” but his tough-to-please mother “kind of wasn’t” happy with it.

The 43rd president also painted his wife, Laura. The verdict?

She didn’t like it and neither did one of their daughters, “so I just scrapped it.”

Well, maybe not.

“I may have saved it although they probably think I destroyed it.”

Bush has said that an essay by Winston Churchill on painting inspired him to take lessons after leaving office.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

