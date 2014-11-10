GEORGE W. BUSH: I'm 'All In' For Jeb Bush In 2016

AP/Robert F. Bukaty Former President George H. W. Bush, center, is joined by his sons, former President George W. Bush, left, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, as he speaks to reporters after his parachute jump with the Army Golden Knights parachute team to celebrate his 85th birthday.

Former President George W. Bush is willing to do whatever it takes for his brother’s potential presidential campaign — even if that means staying out of the spotlight.

In a new interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Bush said he was “all in” for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) to continue the family tradition and make a bid for the White House.

“I’ll do whatever he wants,” Bush said, according to a CBS transcript. “I will be one of his strongest backers. If he wants me out there publicly, I’ll be out there publicly. If he wants me behind the scenes, I’ll be behind the scenes. … I’m all in for him. He’d be a great president. And the country could use an optimistic view like his.”

Various family members, including former President H.W. Bush, have publicly encouraged Jeb Bush to enter the 2016 race and there have been other signs that he’s seriously exploring a run. However, George W. Bush told CBS he’d only give about a 50% chance that his brother ultimately pulls the trigger on a campaign.

“You know, it’s a lot of speculation about him. I occasionally fuel the speculation by saying that I hope he runs. I think he’d be a very good president. I understand the decision making process pretty well. And … I know that he’s wrestling with the decision,” Bush said. “I think it’s 50-50. He and I are very close. On the other hand, he’s not here knocking on my door, you know, agonizing about the decision.”

Bush also responded to his mother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, declaring that there have been “enough Bushes” in the White House and she didn’t think Jeb Bush would launch a presidential bid.

“Sometimes her prognostications haven’t been very accurate,” he said. “I think you have to earn your way into politics. I don’t think that anything’s ever given to you.”

