George W. Bush admits he is Jeb Bush's biggest problem in 2016

Alex Wong/Getty Images George W. Bush says he’ll stay out of the way of his younger brother, Jeb.

Former President George W. Bush has a one word description for a major problem his younger brother, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), will face if he enters the 2016 presidential election:

“Me.”

President Bush, who left office with a dismal 35% approval rating, came clean about the reality of the country’s fatigue with his family’s political dynasty on Wednesday, when he spoke in Chicago the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society conference.

“It’s an easy line to say, ‘Haven’t we had enough Bushes?’ After all, even my mother said, ‘Yes,'” he told the crowd, according to Poliitco.

President Bush also said he won’t play a major role if his brother runs in 2016.

“That’s why you won’t see me out there, and he doesn’t need to defend me, and he’s totally different from me. The role of family is not to be a political adviser or a policy adviser — there are plenty of those around — the role is to say, ‘Hey man, I love you.’

Former First Lady Barbara Bush did say in 2013 that “we’ve had enough Bushes” in the White House during a “Today” show interview.

But the family matriarch has since recanted her comment and declared in March, “I’ve changed my mind!”

The 89-year-old explained in a fundraising email for the Florida Republican, “When the idea of Jeb running for President first came up, I was hesitant. You may have heard about that. When you see the pounding candidates take these days, what mother wouldn’t be?”

“Jeb is our best chance of taking back the White House in 2016, and I hope that you will join me in pushing him to run.”

