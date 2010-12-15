George W. Bush: I Wish People Would Stop Calling Them My Tax Cuts

A tax cut by any other name?

While the specter of Former President George W. Bush continues the haunt Obama’s presidency (most recently last week’s tax compromise) the real-life George W. Bush is still out promoting his memoir Decision Points.

Yesterday he told radio host Scott Hennen that he thinks the deal would have an easier time in Congress if they stopped referring to the cuts as the Bush Tax Cuts.

“Well, I wish they woulda called it something other than the Bush tax cuts and therefore would have been less angst amongst some to pass it. But I do believe it’s very important to send the signal to our entrepreneurs and our families that the government trusts them to spend their own money.

“And I happen to believe lower taxes is what stimulates economic growth and what we need now in our country is economic growth.”

What’s continually so stunning about Bush post-presidency is how moderate he sounds compared to the GOP currently in Congress. Audio below.



