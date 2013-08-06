George W. Bush Hospitalized For Heart Stent Procedure, 'In High Spirits'

Former President George W. Bush underwent a procedure to clear an arterial blockage this morning, according to a statement from his office.

The procedure was performed at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, where he is expected to remain hospitalized overnight.

According to the statement, Bush “is in high spirits, eager to return home tomorrow and resume his normal schedule on Thursday.”

Bush is 67.

