George W. Bush will be fundraising for his brother in Dallas this week

AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais Former President George W. Bush is fundraising for his younger brother, Jeb Bush.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) is getting a helping hand from his older brother, former President George W. Bush.

The elder Bush Brother and his wife, Laura, will join the rumoured presidential candidate on Wednesday to headline a Dallas fundraiser benefiting Jeb Bush’s Right to Rise super PAC.

“President and Mrs. Bush are looking forward to seeing Governor Bush and supporting Right to Rise in Dallas this week,” a spokesman for the 43rd president told Business Insider.

The Wednesday gathering will mark George W. Bush’s first official event on behalf of his younger brother’s presidential exploratory effort. Though the former president has voiced his support for a Jeb candidacy, Laura Bush told CNN that Jeb hadn’t sought out his brother’s advice.

The Dallas Morning News first reported the Bush brothers would be tag teaming the event this week, where suggested amounts for tickets range from $US5,000 per individual to $US100,000 per couple.

Jeb Bush is making a fundraising push in Texas this week. He will be in Dallas on Wednesday and Houston on Thursday and Friday.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who is from Houston, announced his own presidential bid on Monday. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) is also considered a potential candidate.

George W. Bush is just the latest member of the Bush family to step up to raise money for Jeb Bush.

Last week, the Bush family matriarch, former First Lady Barbara Bush, sent out a fundraising appeal for her 62-year-old son.

“Jeb is our best chance of taking back the White House in 2016, and I hope that you will join me in pushing him to run,” she wrote in an email to supporters.

Jeb Bush’s two sons, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and Jeb Bush Jr., have also headlined fundraising events for their dad’s PAC, geared toward young professionals.

