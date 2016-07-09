'Heartbroken': George W. Bush responds to the Dallas police ambush

Former President George W. Bush said in a Friday statement he and his wife Laura are “heartbroken” over the ambush of Dallas police Thursday night that left five officers dead and seven more wounded.

The Bushes currently live in Dallas.

“Laura and I are heartbroken by the heinous acts of violence in our city last night,” the 43rd president of the United States said. “Murdering the innocent is always evil, never more so than when the lives taken belong to those who protect our families and communities.”

“Laura and I have seen firsthand the dedication, professionalism, and courage of the Dallas Police Department,” he continued. “Their commitment to safety and justice makes us proud to call Dallas home.”

Snipers opened fire on police Thursday night near the end of a peaceful protest in the city. Protesters were demonstrating in the aftermath of the recent police-involved shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.

Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown said two snipers staged the attack from “elevated positions” near the protests and that the department thought the attackers coordinated the ambush. Three people are in custody in connection with the ambush, and a fourth was killed by police after a lengthy standoff.

Brown added the suspect told police he was “upset about Black Lives Matter” and the recent police-involved shootings. The police chief said the suspect told authorities he wanted to “kill white people, especially white officers.”

