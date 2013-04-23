George W. Bush's Approval Rating Hits A Surprising 7-Year High As His Library Opens In Texas

Former President George W. Bush’s approval rating is up to 47%, a seven-year high for the former president, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.



The mark stands as Bush’s highest approval rating since December 2005, one year through his second term in office.

By October 2008, Bush’s approval rating had sunk to an abysmal 23% before inching up to 33% as he left the White House.

One possible cause for the bump — besides the former Commander in Chief’s time out of the spotlight — could be the upcoming dedication of his presidential library. On Thursday, the $250 million Bush presidential library will be dedicated Thursday at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. All living presidents, including President Barack Obama, will attend.

According to the New York Times, visitors will be be able to attend an exhibit that allows them to mimic decisions made during Bush’s tenure. They will have the option to invade Iraq, bail out the Wall Street banks, and make decisions about the response to Hurricane Katrina.

