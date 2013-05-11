George Takei Publicizes Anti-Gay Attack On Facebook

“Star Trek” star George Takei used his 4 million Facebook followers to draw attention to an attack on a gay couple in New York City this week.



Nick Porto and his partner Kevin Atkins reported on Facebook that they had been jumped this week outside a Knicks playoff game at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Assailants allegedly uttered gay slurs while attacking the couple, leaving one man with a bruised hand and another with a broken nose. Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, according to DNA Info.

The actor, is in town to perform in a new musical called about the Japanese American internment called “Allegiance,” used Facebook to draw attention to the event.

“This violence happened just blocks from where I’m in rehearsal in Midtown NYC for ‘Allegiance.’ Shame on the perpetrators, and on the bystanders who did nothing but take photos,” Takei wrote on his page, while sharing a picture of the recovering couple.

The image and Atkins and Porto’s story was eventually shared by more than 5,000 people.

Takei later followed up his post by sharing video of the eight men that police are seeking for questioning in the alleged attack.

“Thanks in part to social media, the police in NYC have released a video of men whom they are looking to speak with in connection with the attack on a gay couple near Madison Square Garden, down the street from where I’m in rehearsal for ‘Allegiance,'” Takei wrote. “I’m sharing this video hoping someone can help with identification. Let’s help solve this together, friends.”

That post was shared by more than 2,000 Facebook users.

This story was originally published by The Wrap.

