George Stephanopoulos Thought Bill Russell Was Morgan Freeman During The Live Inauguration Coverage

While President Obama’s second inauguration was underway, over on ABC Diane Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos were giving colour commentary on the event. While going through the crowd, Stephanopoulos thought NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell was “The Dark Knight Rises” actor Morgan Freeman.
Here’s the image of Bill Russell:
Photo: ABC screencap
And, here’s an image of Morgan Freeman:
Photo: Getty
