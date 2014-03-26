George Steinbrenner 'Loved' Being Teased On 'Seinfeld'

Late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner apparently enjoyed being parodied on the 1990’s sitcom “Seinfeld.”

Longtime Yankees broadcaster Suzyn Waldman discussed Steinbrenner’s reaction to his portrayal on the series during an event for fans at the team’s spring training facility in Florida last Friday.

“George loved that stuff. … George thought it was spot on,” Waldman said. “He thought it was hysterical.”

During the character George Constanza’s stint working for the team, several episodes of “Seinfeld” featured Steinbrenner. The baseball boss was always seen from behind and was generally shown making impulsive, bad decisions.

Though Waldman said Steinbrenner didn’t mind the jokes at his expense, she described one aspect he did not enjoy. “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David voiced Steinbrenner on the show and the Yankees owner apparently was not amused by how he sounded.

“He didn’t like the voice,” Waldman said.

