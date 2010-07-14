Timing Of Death Means Steinbrenner's Family Gets Massive Break On Inheritance Tax

If you’re massively wealthy, then 2010 is not a bad year to pass away.



That’s because Congress allowed the inheritance tax to lapse for one year.

Not that the Steinbrenner family is seeing any “upside” in the passing of the legendary Yankees owner George. But the lack of the tax, which could go as high as 55%, could make the passing of the Yankees franchise that much easier.

