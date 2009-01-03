George Soros's Wild New Year's Eve

How’d George Soros ring in the New Year? Partying with a bunch of rock stars, hip-hop moguls and two young brunettes, whom he brought to the party—on Paul Allen’s yacht, of course. Frankly we didn’t know Soros was such a ladies’ man.



Page Six: George Soros got an early start to his New Year’s celebration on Tuesday when he partied the night away with two young brunettes aboard fellow billionaire Paul Allen‘s yacht, Octopus, in St. Barts. A witness said the left-leaning financier showed up with the pair of lovelies and appeared quite “friendly” with them, making a little like an octopus himself (above). At one point, Soros, 78, was seen trampling all over one of their gowns as he enjoyed a beverage. The shindig aboard the yacht had a hip-hop flavour, as rap mogul Russell Simmons, Run-DMC’s Rev. Run Simmons, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were among the revelers. Also on hand were ex-NBA star Alonzo Mourning, Eddie Murphy, Jon Bon Jovi and supermodel Victoria Silvstedt.

