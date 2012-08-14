Check Out George Soros's Engagement Photos

Julia La Roche

Billionaire hedge fund titan George Soros, 82, is engaged to his 40-year-old girlfriend Tamiko Bolton. 

Check out their engagement pictures below taken by Myrna Suarez this weekend in Southampton. 

George Soros and Tamiko BoltonTamiko Bolton & George Soros on August 11, 2012 in Southampton, NY

Photo: Myrna Suarez

Tamiko Bolton George SorosTamiko Bolton & George Soros on August 11, 2012 in Southampton, NY

Photo: Myrna Suarez

Soros engagement ringHere’s a zoomed in shot of Bolton’s Graff diamond engagement ring.

Photo: Myrna Suarez

Tamiko Bolton George SorosTamiko Bolton & George Soros on August 11, 2012 in Southampton, NY

Photo: Myrna Suarez

