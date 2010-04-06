George Soros Thinks No Women Are Fit To Change The World

George Soros has put together an elite team of international economists and students of finance to remake the world in his economic image.



But he forgot one thing: Women.

Soros put together a team that spanned the globe, including members from the key emerging economies of India and China, from throughout Europe, and the United States. Their expertise is wide, ranging from politics to development, economics to financial regulation, but none of them are women.

Surely, Soros could have found room for one woman in his new, elitist smoking circle.

If you have any suggestions, let us know in the comments.

Here are our ideas >

