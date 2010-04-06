George Soros Thinks No Women Are Fit To Change The World

George Soros has put together an elite team of international economists and students of finance to remake the world in his economic image.
But he forgot one thing: Women.
Soros put together a team that spanned the globe, including members from the key emerging economies of India and China, from throughout Europe, and the United States. Their expertise is wide, ranging from politics to development, economics to financial regulation, but none of them are women.
Surely, Soros could have found room for one woman in his new, elitist smoking circle.
If you have any suggestions, let us know in the comments.
Likes: Being on CNBC, marketing CNBC to women
Dislikes: Having to return to her office at Meredith Whitney Advisory Group LLC after appearances on CNBC
Interests: Making bold predictions about how the housing market is going to double dip
Likes: Selling things online, running for governor of California
Dislikes: The current tightness of California polls
Interests: Reflecting on her time at EBay, noting her now assured power buyer status
Likes: Editing the U.S. edition of the Financial Times, being ahead of the curve
Dislikes: When people say no one saw the financial crisis coming
Interests: Acronyms for new financial products
When she steps down as Chairwoman of the SEC
Likes: Bringing those who would rip off the American public to justice
Dislikes: Bernie Madoff
Interests: Finding them, before they whisper you somewhat useful information
When she steps down as Obama's chair of the Council of Economic Advisors
Likes: Coming up with ideas for job creation packages
Dislikes: Harvard
Interests: Wistfully thinking of the relaxed atmosphere at Berkeley, working with her husband on research
When she steps down as Chairwoman of the U.S. FDIC
Likes: Kansas and the Jayhawks
Dislikes: President Bush's bailout package
Interests: Blushing at talk of being named Treasury Secretary
Likes: Being ranked number one woman in banking by US Banker
Dislikes: Parts of her business which aren't responding well to diversity or change
Interests: Being CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Treasury and Securities Services
Likes: That JP Morgan is collecting the world's top talent and investors in the wake of the financial crisis
Dislikes: Sleeping, not working
Interests: Being CEO of Global Wealth Management JP Morgan Chase and Co.
Likes: Aggressively targeting emerging market oil and gas opportunities
Dislikes: Telephone conversations
Interests: Being Global Head, Power, Energy, Chemicals, Metals and Mining, Global Transaction Services, at Citigroup
Likes: Researching development economics
Dislikes: The negative impact of finance's reach into the developing world
Interests: Being Chief Economist of the Financial and Private Sector Network and Senior Research Manager of Finance and Private Sector at the World Bank
When she resigns as Minister of Economic Affairs, Industry and Employment of France
Likes: Being named best finance minister in the euro zone by the FT
Dislikes: Speculation
Interests: Making Paris a world centre of Islamic finance
Likes: Developing international strategy
Dislikes: Injustice against anyone, worldwide
Interests: Heading up the Albright Group
When she steps down as German Chancellor
Likes: Telling Greece off
Dislikes: The debt levels of other European states
Interests: Working with Sarkozy against villainous speculators
Likes: Looking for new mineral resources around the world
Dislikes: Being criticised over her company's labour rights issues
Interests: Being CEO of Anglo American PLC
Likes: Managing $127 billion in holdings
Dislikes: Thinking about her mistake in buying Shincorp
Interests: CEO of Temasek Holdings
Likes: Being proved right about derivatives
Dislikes: Unregulated derivatives markets
Interests: Still campaigning for the regulation of derivates even after being shot down during her stint as chairperson of the Commodities Futures Trading Comission
Likes: Heading up all of Merrill Lynch's brokers
Dislikes: Not being honest with investors
Interests: Being President of Bank of America's global wealth and investment-management unit
Likes: Inventing credit default swaps
Dislikes: What other banks besides her own did with the product she created
Interests: Being CFO of JP Morgan, raising her baby while not looking at commodities quotes
