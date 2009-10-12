George Soros Will Invest $1 Billion In Green Projects

George Soros says he will invest $1 billion cleantech projects that are profitable and help fight climate change.



He will also spend $10 million annually for 10 years on a climate policy initiative:

Reuters: “Global warming is a political problem,” Soros told a meeting of editors in the Danish capital where governments are scheduled to meet in December to try to hammer out a new global climate agreement to replace the 1997 Kyoto Protocol.

“The science is clear, what is less clear is whether world leaders will demonstrate the political will necessary to solve the problem,” he said, according to a brief email statement.

…Soros said he would apply stringent criteria to his investments in clean energy technologies.

