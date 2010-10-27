George Soros Has Been Pro-Marijuana Since Before It Was Cool

George Soros just gave $1 million to Cali’s Proposition 19 initiative to legalise marijuana, according to MarketWatch.



The contribution was filed on the same day Soros’ op-ed supporting pot legalization appeared in the Wall Street Journal.

The press is giving this story a lot of attention, as if these two events signify something new, but we thought we’d emphasise that none of this should come as a surprise since Soros has been a longtime supporter of the cause.

So don’t think Soros just jumped on the bandwagon to be with the cool kids. He’s been there for years.

He was one of the most visible and vigilant proponents of medical marijuana throughout the 1990s, is the main financier of the Drug Policy Alliance and many years ago also contributed to the Marijuana Policy Project.

Soros is no fool; he knows that if the pot industry gets decriminalized, the industry will be a goldmine.

