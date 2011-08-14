George Soros Used To Make His Ex-Girlfriend Sit At The Kids Table

Adriana Ferreyr

Photo: YouTube

Now that her $50 million lawsuit is getting publicity, people are revealing some strange facts about their relationship.



The hedge fund billionaire Soros used to seat his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend, Adriana Ferreyr, the Brazilian soap opera star, at the kid’s table during his Sunday brunches in the Hamptons, according to The Daily, which cited an unnamed source.

From The Daily:

“He always had one table for the men, one for the women, and one for the kids,” said a friend of the Hungarian investing guru. “The Brazilian was always seated at the kids’ table, and she didn’t look too happy.”

Ferreyr is now suing Soros for $50 million for allegedly reneging on a $1.9 million Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan.

Soros denies Ferreyr’s claims.

Meet Adriana Ferreyr >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.