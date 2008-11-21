George Soros Unfairly Harassed In New York

We’re not sure how George Soros could have caused the current financial meltdown. In fact, it seemed as if he was trying to save us with his alternative bailout proposals. But we guess any iconic financier is now at risk of being harassed for destroying the economy. Might want to lay low for a while, Trump.



Page Six: GEORGE Soros [got] into a maroon Mercedes with a mature blonde after a performance of “Speed-the-Plow” and ignor[ed] someone shouting at him, “Thanks for ruining the American economy”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.