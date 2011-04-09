George Soros Says Trichet Got It Wrong, There's No Way The ECB Should Have Hiked Rates

Photo: World Economic Forum via Flickr

George Soros has come out against Jean-Claude Trichet, the ECB, and its recent rate hike, according to an interview with Bloomberg TV.”It is not appropriate in current circumstances when you have a number of countries that are suffering from too much debt and high interest rates,” Soros said in reference to the rate hike.



Soros is currently conducting at conference at Bretton Woods on reshaping the global economy. It’s run by his think-tank, the Institute for New Economic Thinking.

