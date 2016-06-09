REPORT: Legendary investor George Soros is trading again, and he's bearish on the global economy

Legendary investor George Soros is back to making big bets.

Soros has returned to trading after a long hiatus, according to Gregory Zuckerman over at The Wall Street Journal.

He has recently directed a series of large bearish bets, selling stocks and betting on gold, the report said.

More to follow…

Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal

