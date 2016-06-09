REPORT: Legendary investor George Soros is trading again, and he's bearish on the global economy

Matt Turner

Legendary investor George Soros is back to making big bets.

Soros has returned to trading after a long hiatus, according to Gregory Zuckerman over at The Wall Street Journal.

He has recently directed a series of large bearish bets, selling stocks and betting on gold, the report said.

