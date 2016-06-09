REPORT: Legendary investor George Soros is trading again, and he's bearish on the global economy

Legendary investor George Soros is back to making big bets.
Soros has returned to trading after a long hiatus, according to Gregory Zuckerman over at The Wall Street Journal.
He has recently directed a series of large bearish bets, selling stocks and betting on gold, the report said.
More to follow…
Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal
