George Soros Taking Heat Over Ties To Pro-Iranian Group

He’s not just being blamed for the weak dollar and everything else wrong with America. George Soros is also getting a beating for his financial ties to NIAC, a pro-Iranian engagement group.



NIAC is in the news for potentially dodging federal rules for the registration of all lobbyists because NIAC isn’t registered. A journalist says NIAC lobbies, NIAC says it doesn’t.

Soros is taking heat because he funds NIAC, the company whose head of “The New American Policy On Iran” portion, Patrick Disney, is the author of emails that are among other documents suggesting (not very convincingly, it turns out) that NIAC does indeed lobby in breach of federal rules.

The leaked emails emerged during a court case against the Iranian-American journalist, Hassan Daioleslam, who was the first to publicly accuse the group of lobbying.

The group’s leader, Trita Parsi, sued Daioeslam for defamation in 2007. Accusations have since emerged that Soros is tied to the group and that the hedge fund king’s speculative “Soros-style” investment habits, of all things, are further evidence of his being anti-American.

The general consensus is that it will be tough to prove that NIAC is in breach of federal rules, but critics of Soros are speaking out as if he’s been in on the grand scheme the whole time. Ed Lasky titles his American Thinker piece “George Soros’s tentacles wind through pro-Iranian groups.”

Daniel Luban points out in a counter-argument against all of the Soros-haters that this view of “Soros as a shadowy, dangerous and destabilizing servant of the enemy” is pretty anti-Semitic. He then goes on to post another example of Soros-related anti-Semitism, an Iranian propaganda video in which a cartoon version of Soros is cast as the “Jewish tycoon and the mastermind of ultra-modern colonialism.”

Brief plot synopsis: Soros is in a White House office with John McCain and two CIA agents, Bill Smith and Gene Sharp. The four men devise an evil plan for Iranian regime change that involves contacting powerful people with common interests (at which point the camera swings over to sly George Soros who knowingly tips his glasses).

It’s probably unlikely that he is involved in much more than throwing money around; Soros also donates to J street, the pro-Israel, pro-peace counterparty to NIAC’s pro engagement, pro-Iran bent. But Soros is not exactly shying away from political agenda either. Earlier he released a statement about his confidence in Sierra Leon as an emerging market in which he talks about the need for political reform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.