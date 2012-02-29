George Soros Strongly Denies Allegations That He Threw A Lamp At His Ex-Girlfriend

Adriana Ferreyr

And you thought your ex-girlfriend was making your life difficult.The New York Post reports that George Soros’ ex-girlfriend Adriana Ferreyr says he is going back on a promise to buy her a $1.9 million apartment and that he threw a lamp at her when she tried to talk to him about it.



Soros filed papers in a Manhattan Court today that deny those accusations and say he wouldn’t let her live in his Uppers East Side pad because they’d broken up.

From the NY Post:

He also strongly denies her allegations that he “threw a lamp” and “attempted to choke” her. The papers cite a police report which “specifically reflects that Plaintiff did not claim there were any thrown items or any choking, and that she in fact said that the lamp ‘fell.’ ” Soros’ lawyer, William Zabel, has called Ferreyr’s suit “extortionate and entirely without merit.”

