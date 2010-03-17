George Soros Speaks At Hong Kong University

Legendary investor and billionaire George Soros recently sat down at Hong Kong University to speak with students on investing and life in general.



The panel was moderated by Professor Richard Wong, who speaks for about 10 minutes in the video below if you’re looking to skip right to Soros. Check it out for some insight on one of the world’s oldest and most brilliant investors.

Some key topics he covers include:

Economic theory

Financial regulation and protection

Systemic risk and the subject of bailouts

How he made a bunch of money off shorting the GBP

Thanks to Market Folly for the video.



A Conversation with George Soros at HKU from JMSC HKU on Vimeo.

