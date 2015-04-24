George Soros' son is leading a Jewish super PAC that doesn't want to talk about Israel

George Soros’ son, Alex, is leading a new super PAC geared at liberal Jewish Americans — and it’s going to focus on domestic issues rather than on Israel, reported Politico’s Tarini Parti.

The new “Bend the Arc” PAC is reportedly the first ever Jewish super PAC not to make Israel-related issues a top priority, choosing to focus instead on things like immigration, gay marriage, and income inequality.

“One of the reasons behind doing this is that [the other Jewish groups] aren’t really representing the views of the American Jewish community. And we know full well that the bluntest language in politics comes down to political dollars,” the PAC’s director, Hadar Susskind, told Politico.

Alex Soros, 29, has yet to ask his father for a contribution, but other donors include Marc Baum, Paul Egerman, and Terry Winograd, according to the report.

Soros Sr., who made his fortunte as a hedge fund manager, has donated millions to Democratic PACs, individuals, and causes in the past.

The new PAC aims to raise $US500,000 for 2016, according to Politico. It will likely wait out the primary before endorsing Hillary Clinton for president, but has already named 12 Democratic representatives that it plans to back in Congress.

“There are three branches of government. No matter who becomes president, they will be constrained by the House and Senate,” Soros Jr. reportedly said.

