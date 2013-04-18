George Soros' Son Is Selling His NYC Townhouse With A Rooftop Basketball Court For $12 Million

Leslie Garfield Real EstateTwo years ago, George Soros’ son bought a townhouse in Little Italy with a domed basketball court on the roof for $11,999,900 million.



Now he’s selling it for $12 million, says Curbed NY.

Wonder what he’ll do with that extra $100…

The five story townhouse has four bedrooms, a sick roof terrace (there’s a basketball court up there, remember), and a garden.

Jed Garfield, Matthew Pravda, and Christopher Ricchio of Leslie Garfield Real Estate have the listing.

