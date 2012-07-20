Alexander Soros Spills On What Its Like To Have A Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Father

Alexander Soros, son of legendary investor George Soros

In the event that you’ve always wanted to know about the life of the son of one of the world’s most legendary investors, turn your attention to the profile of Alexander Soros published by the New York Times this morning. For Alexander, son of billionaire investor George Soros, things haven’t always been easy. And with a dad like George Soros—who survived the Holocaust in hiding, is among the richest men in the world, and has donated billions to charity—can we really blame him?



The Times tells the story of a son who spent his formative years with a Nanny, his brother and the staff of the 14-room Soros estate in Katonah, NY, rarely, if ever, seeing his father. The young Alexander, we’re told by the Times, was “acutely aware” of the life he was born into, and would have given anything to be just a regular boy in a regular “subdivision” where he could play a regular ol’ game of football with the regular neighbourhood boys.

As Soros told the Times: “As a kid, all you want to be is normal,” he said. “When all you’re being fed is vichyssoise, you want to eat Big Macs like everyone else.”

After years hiding from his wealth, Soros has just recently emerged as a power-player int he world of Philanthropy, where, for the first time in his 26 years, he hasn’t felt the need to hide his last name. Soros sits on the board of his father’s Open Society Foundation and started The Alexander Soros Foundation earlier this year.

Nowadays it’s hard to believe that the Big Mac-deprived Alexander is the same man that was spotted just last week hosting a charity auction with his father, joking to hopeful bidders that they too could “see [his] dad in shorts.”

