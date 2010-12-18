George Soros Is Seeding A New Hedge Fund Run By Icahn Disciple Keith Meister

Photo: ExpensivePoint

Soros Fund Management will invest about $250 million in Keith Meister’s new event driven hedge fund, Dealbook reported.Meister was known to be an indispensable part of Carl Icahn’s team, and will apparently adopt the same notorious activist investing style that his former chief does.



Meister is clearly a rising – if not already risen – star in the financial world.

He’s only 37 and is reportedly one of the highest paid execs under 40.

Icahn specifically selected him to serve on various boards of companies in which he had an interest; he oversaw gaming and real estate holdings; he was a senior investment analyst at Icahn’s High River Limited Partnership; and a director of the Icahn Fund.

Before his work in the Icahn empire, he was an i-banker at Lazard and also launched a tech and software venture capital fund. He’s a Harvard grad.

Quirky sidenote: In 2010 the New York Observer’s picked Meister in their Insurgents of 2010 list, a ranking of people “remaking New York.” He declined an interview, saying, “I’m not going to talk because I want to stay humble and shy.”



