George Soros Is Almost Ready To Give Up On Obama

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

George Soros support of President Barack Obama is in doubt and he’s considering looking elsewhere to put his money for the progressive cause, according to The Huffington Post.Speaking to a select crowd of donors to progressive causes, Soros allegedly said:



We have just lost this election, we need to draw a line…and if this president can’t do what we need, it is time to start looking somewhere else.

A Soros advisor has denied the hedge fund manager has any intention of not supporting President Obama at the next election, however.

