SOROS: Europe's Social, Economic, And Moral Crisis Could Result In A Soviet-Union Like Collapse

Simone Foxman
Legendary investor George Soros said today that the troubles Europe faces are as serious as those that caused the Soviet Union to collapse, according to WSJ.

From that report:

“Europe is similar to the Soviet Union in the way that the euro crisis has the potential of destroying, undermining the European Union,” he said in a debate on public policy education Tuesday. “With the profound social, economic and moral crisis that Europe is in, we can see a similar process of disintegration.”

Soros has long spoken ominously about the eurozone’s prospects for survival as a monetary union, writing in an FT column that the region may have entered “a less volatile but more lethal phase” of its sovereign debt and banking crises.

