George Soros Discloses A Big Stake In Groupon

George Soros has filed his quarterly 13F with the SEC.Last quarter, he revealed a new position in Facebook, so we were waiting eagerly for his disclosure today to see how that played out.



Well, nothing too interesting there. He went from holding 341,000 shares in Q2 to 300,000 shares in Q3.

What actually caught our attention was Soros’ new 2.5 million share stake in Groupon.

He’s in good company, Paul Tudor Jones picked up 150,000 shares in the stock as well.

