With George Soros Out, These Are The 10 Hedge Fund Managers Most Likely To Retire Next

Photo: Background GordonTarpley on Flikr

George Soros is retiring from money management.While the hedge fund titan will still invest his own family money, Soros is returning funds to all outside investors by the end of the year we found out today.



Soros is the latest in a line of recent and major departures from the hedge fund kingdom, joining Stanley Druckenmiller, Paolo Pelligrini, Richard Grubman and Lou Simpson on the bench.

Since many in the community can 1) Sympathize with their reasons for retirement; 2) Have already checked many accomplishments off their bucket list; and 3) Aren’t doing so well in 2011, we think there’s good reason to expect another retiree or two.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.