George Soros Presents His Solution To The Eurozone Crisis

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

George Soros throws cold water on Europe’s latest stabilisation efforts in a brand new piece on Project Syndicate.The eurobond, rejected by German Chancellor Merkel, is the key solution says Soros. The goal of this bond is to save the zone’s fringe from having to pay unusually high interest rates on its bailout and, instead, allow those state’s to borrow at a European rate.



Soros also wants a European wide recapitalization of banks. Under this design, the ECB or some other European authority would inject equity into all the troubled banks in Europe.

While these ideas could, potentially, work there is a mistake in Soros’ analysis.

One point from his piece is a bit of a head-scratcher:

It is better to inject equity into the banks now rather than later, and it is better to do it on a Europe-wide basis than leave each country to act on its own. This would create a European regulatory regime. Europe-wide regulation of banks encroaches on national sovereignty less than European control over fiscal policy. And European control over banks is less amenable to political abuse than national control.

National sovereignty has been an issue, to be sure, but the real problem with these bailout solutions is money. Germany and France are being asked to shoulder the burden for everyone else, and it’s not something taxpayers are too keen on. If that were solved, the sovereignty issue wouldn’t be so big.

Click here to read Soros’ full piece >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.