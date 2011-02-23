O'REILLY FACTOR: George Soros Should Get Credit For Believing His Own Craziness About Fox And Nazis

Photo: CNN.com

Appearing on Fareed Zakaria GPS this past Sunday, liberal financier, and Fox News punching bag, George Soros said this:”Fox News makes a habit. It has imported the messages of George Orwell, you know news speak. Where you can tell the people falsehoods and deceive them. And you wouldn’t believe that an open society and a democracy these matters can succeed but actually they did succeed. They succeeded in Germany where the Weimar Republic collapsed and you had the Nazi regime follow it.”



Bill O’Reilly and his guest Bernie Goldberg were outraged, right?

Actually, not really.

They both seemed to treat “far-left zealot” Soros almost like a child, as if he just could not help saying things like this, and instead took Zakaria to task for not challenging Soros for saying something so outrageous. Said Goldberg:

“I’ll tell you it takes two to tango and did he that interview with a supposed journalist for CNN, a supposedly middle of the road news organisation named Fareed Zakaria. And when he said those things, Zakaria didn’t ask him one challenging question. When Soros said that Fox is basically inherently dishonest, Zarakia didn’t say, ‘Well, aside from your dispute with Mr. Beck, Glenn Beck, can you give me an example or two of this dishonesty?’ When he made the insane statement that Fox’s supposed dishonesty might open the way for an American fascist dictatorship, think about that, Zakaria never said, ‘Really? Really Mr. Soros?’

O’Reilly wonder why “even if he believes it, he goes out there and he says it, for what purpose? Nobody is going to be persuaded listening to George Soros,” Goldberg compared Soros to the “very big people on the right who are preaching to the choir.”

“At best people say things because they honestly believe them.”

But, O’Reilly said, the people on the right are doing that for money. What is Soros going to get out of it?

“I’m going to give George Soros credit for believing his craziness.”

Video below

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.